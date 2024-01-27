e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.12. The stock had a trading volume of 591,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,809,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

