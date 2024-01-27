Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Eastern Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 848,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

