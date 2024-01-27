EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,002. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.45 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

