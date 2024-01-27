eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 29.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

