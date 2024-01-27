eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Critical Comparison

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Emerge Commerce and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 2 11 5 0 2.17

Profitability

Emerge Commerce currently has a consensus price target of C$0.15, suggesting a potential upside of 994.89%. eBay has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Emerge Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerge Commerce is more favorable than eBay.

This table compares Emerge Commerce and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Commerce N/A N/A N/A eBay 26.99% 32.03% 8.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerge Commerce and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $9.80 billion 2.26 -$1.27 billion $5.06 8.44

Emerge Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eBay.

Summary

eBay beats Emerge Commerce on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerge Commerce

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates a portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. The company's marketplace and subscription e-commerce properties provide pet products, meat/ grocery, and golf products. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, BattlBox.com, and CarnivoreClub.co. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

