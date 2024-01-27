Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 686,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.18.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

