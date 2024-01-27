Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.24. 2,811,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,955. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

