Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.71), with a volume of 619484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.58).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.77) to GBX 137 ($1.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of £831.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2,020.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other Elementis news, insider Clement Woon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,374.84). Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

