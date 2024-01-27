ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.57 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $114.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02218493 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

