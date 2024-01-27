Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,565 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 1,796,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,944. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

