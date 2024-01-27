Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.36. The company had a trading volume of 770,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $649.47. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.73 and its 200-day moving average is $542.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.83.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

