Empower Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.