Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 2,603,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,170. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

