Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,588,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,516. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.