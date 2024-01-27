Empower Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.48 and a 200 day moving average of $283.48. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

