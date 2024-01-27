Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

NYSE CI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.92. 1,157,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,627. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.30.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

