Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.80. 3,077,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,724. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

