Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 249 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. 6,342,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,315. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $242.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

