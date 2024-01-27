Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 317 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 274,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

