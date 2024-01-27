Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.09. 10,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 60,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

