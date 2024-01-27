Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $78.28

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.28, but opened at $76.38. Endava shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 52,433 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAVA

Endava Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,950,000 after buying an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endava by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth $58,433,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Endava by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.