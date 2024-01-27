Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.4 %

UUUU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,754. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

