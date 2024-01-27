Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

