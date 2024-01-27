Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $788.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $720.00 to $788.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $839.67.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $810.98. The stock had a trading volume of 411,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,623. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $826.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.64.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

