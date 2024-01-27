Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.39. 406,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,865,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,619.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,775,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 2,613,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

