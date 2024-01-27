Ergo (ERG) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002913 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $88.98 million and approximately $374,193.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00160421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00582913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00384210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00172531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,978,222 coins and its circulating supply is 72,979,182 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

