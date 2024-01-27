Evercore Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by Evercore from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.62.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF remained flat at C$69.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,610. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The firm has a market cap of C$40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.27. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.82.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.