Evercore ISI Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

NFLX traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day moving average is $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

