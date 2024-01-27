Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Evergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.