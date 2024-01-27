Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,418. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

