EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 206.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Spire by 28.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 8.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,145. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 78.44%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

