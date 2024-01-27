EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 258,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. 31,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,965. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

