EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,993 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TU. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Price Performance

TU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 1,360,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.74%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

