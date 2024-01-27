EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at TKO Group
In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKO
TKO Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. 1,341,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,678. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.56. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.