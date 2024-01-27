EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $16,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 6,921,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,741,866. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

