EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

