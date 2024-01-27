EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average of $166.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

