EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.63. 1,296,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.29 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.14.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.