EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 997,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,527,000 after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 241.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.00. 6,342,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $242.23.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

