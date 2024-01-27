EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,012 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,242 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,473. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

