EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 5,552,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

