EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 7,591,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,213,702. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $89,858,006. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

