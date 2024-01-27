EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,764. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

