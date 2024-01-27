EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 533,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

