EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 3,781,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

