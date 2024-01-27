EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $549.29. 558,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.