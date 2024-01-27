EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 10,472,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,822. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

