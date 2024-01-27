EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.42. 1,800,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

