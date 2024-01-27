EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

