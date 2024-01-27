EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,335. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 250.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

